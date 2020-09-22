Border Patrol agent stabbed, suspect killed near Nogales

A Border Patrol agent has been hospitalized after being stabbed by a suspect near Nogales in southern Arizona.

According to officials, an agent on foot stopped a group of suspected undocumented immigrants east of Nogales on Sept. 21 and one of those people stabbed the agent several times.

The agent shot and killed the suspect after being stabbed.

The agent was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

