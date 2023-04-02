BoSa Donuts employee, customer shot in Mesa

An employee and customer were shot at a BoSa Donuts store in Mesa early Sunday morning, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened at a location near Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road at 3:15 a.m. on April 2.

An unknown male suspect reportedly walked into the donut shop, shot the employee, and then shot the customer before leaving.

Both victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive. The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and police did not release any other details about the incident.

"Officers are actively investigating and following up on investigative leads," said Brandi George with Mesa Police.

Where the shooting happened: