Boy dies after being pulled from public pool; Salt River rescue caught on camera l Morning News Brief

Published  June 30, 2025 9:50am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 30, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; MCSO; Getty Images)

From a young boy who died after being pulled from a public swimming pool in the East Valley to a dramatic rescue on the Salt River that was caught on camera, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 30.

1. Boy drowns in East Valley

Chandler boy dies after being pulled from Hamilton Aquatic Center pool
Chandler boy dies after being pulled from Hamilton Aquatic Center pool

A young boy pulled from a pool at Hamilton Aquatic Center on Sunday, June 29, has died. Lifeguards performed life-saving measures after pulling him out, but he later died at the hospital.

2. Salt River rescue

Dramatic nighttime Salt River rescue footage released by MCSO
Dramatic nighttime Salt River rescue footage released by MCSO

Dramatic nighttime body cam footage and 911 audio from a Salt River rescue were released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. It shows a man being rescued after becoming trapped by thick brush.

3. Never forgotten

Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 12 years later
Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 12 years later

It was 12 years ago today that 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire.

4. Cartel hacker obtained phone records from FBI

Drug cartel used FBI phone data, cameras to find and kill informants, audit says
Drug cartel used FBI phone data, cameras to find and kill informants, audit says

A hacker hired by a notorious Mexican drug cartel reportedly accessed an FBI official’s phone records and surveillance cameras to help find and kill FBI informants.

5. Error flags thousands of voters

Recorder's office blames vendor after thousands of voters were incorrectly flagged
Recorder's office blames vendor after thousands of voters were incorrectly flagged

Thousands of Maricopa Co. voters were wrongly notified their voting rights were jeopardized by an error, requiring 90 days to provide citizenship proof for local elections. The county blames a vendor, while the recorder's silence draws his predecessor's criticism.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat on the last day of June
Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat on the last day of June

We'll see extremely hot temps on the last day of June in the Valley. The high on June 30 will be about 116 degrees.

