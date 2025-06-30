Boy dies after being pulled from public pool; Salt River rescue caught on camera l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 30, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; MCSO; Getty Images)
From a young boy who died after being pulled from a public swimming pool in the East Valley to a dramatic rescue on the Salt River that was caught on camera, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 30.
1. Boy drowns in East Valley
A young boy pulled from a pool at Hamilton Aquatic Center on Sunday, June 29, has died. Lifeguards performed life-saving measures after pulling him out, but he later died at the hospital.
2. Salt River rescue
Dramatic nighttime body cam footage and 911 audio from a Salt River rescue were released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. It shows a man being rescued after becoming trapped by thick brush.
3. Never forgotten
It was 12 years ago today that 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire.
4. Cartel hacker obtained phone records from FBI
A hacker hired by a notorious Mexican drug cartel reportedly accessed an FBI official’s phone records and surveillance cameras to help find and kill FBI informants.
5. Error flags thousands of voters
Thousands of Maricopa Co. voters were wrongly notified their voting rights were jeopardized by an error, requiring 90 days to provide citizenship proof for local elections. The county blames a vendor, while the recorder's silence draws his predecessor's criticism.
Today's weather
We'll see extremely hot temps on the last day of June in the Valley. The high on June 30 will be about 116 degrees.