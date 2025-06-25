Boy killed, girl hurt in Apache Junction rollover crash

article

A rollover crash in the far East Valley on Wednesday morning left a boy dead and a girl injured.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on June 25 near State Route 88 and Hackamore Road.

Apache Junction Police say officers responded to the scene and found a juvenile boy dead and a juvenile girl hurt.

The girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the boy was driving the vehicle when it crashed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown. The ages and names of the victims were not released.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those involved in this tragic incident," police said.

Map of where the crash happened