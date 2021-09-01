Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears will not face charges after housekeeper accused singer of hitting her

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 - Show article

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Britney Spears performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

VENTURA, Calif. - Britney Spears will not be facing charges after a housekeeper accused the singer of slapping her hand.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko's office announced Wednesday it will not file charges against Spears, citing insufficient evidence. Nasarenko's office also mentioned "the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone" as reasons to not pursue this case.

Earlier in the month, Spears was under investigation after the housekeeper claimed the singer slapped the worker's phone out of her hands. According to TMZ, the alleged incident stemmed from Spears confronting the housekeeper when she got back from the vet and began arguing about the singer's dog's wellness.

Britney Spears' lawyer officially petitions to remove father from conservatorship

Britney Spears has figured out who she'd like to have as her father's replacement in the conservatorship.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly striking employee

Spears' attorney denied the claim, releasing the following statement to FOX News back in August: 

"This is nothing more than sensational tabloid fodder – an alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," the note reads. "Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."

