Broken natural gas line catches fire in Scottsdale

Fire crews are at the scene of a broken gas line that has caught fire.

According to Cpt. Brian S. Joseph with Scottsdale Fire, crews from Scottsdale as well as Phoenix and Tempe, responded to an area near Scottsdale Road and Rose Lane for the incident.

Cpt. Joseph said measures are being taken to protect crews at the scene from exposure to natural gas, and working being done to secure the natural gas line.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.