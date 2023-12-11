7-story building partially collapses in the Bronx; FDNY 'focused on life'

A building partially collapsed in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, with dramatic video showing every level of the seven-story building exposed and debris scattered throughout the street.

The collapse happened at 1915 Billingsley Terrace near West Burnside Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood around 3:30 p.m.

FOX 5 NY crews captured footage of firefighters digging through the rubble.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters are searching for anyone trapped.

"The FDNY is focused on life. We have no report of injuries at this time but our members, including our K-9 team, are looking for any people trapped," Commissioner Laura Kavanagh tweeted.

The building appears to be residential, and FOX 5 NY crews captured footage of toys and children's clothing inside one of the destroyed rooms. On another floor, a bed is seen dangling out of the building.

Scaffolding was also seen among the rubble. FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en reports that this building has faced recent safety violations and will review the documents.

The NYPD is advising the public to avoid the area.

It is unclear what caused the collapse. FOX 5 NY has reached out to the New York City Department of Buildings.

In a press conference on Monday evening, officials said that the building had seven open violations, but non were structural, instead dealing with things like sidewalk sheds and improper lighting.

The building had also been cited for unsafe facade conditions, deteriorating mortar and cracked bricks.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 NY anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.