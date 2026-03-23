ICE agents arrive at Sky Harbor, evidence issues in child murder case | Nightly Roundup

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From ICE agents arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor to help with TSA staffing shortages, to a Valley child murder case at risk of being thrown out over issues with tracking evidence, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 23, 2026.

1. ICE agents at TSA checkpoints in Phoenix, 12 other U.S. airports amid DHS shutdown

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2. Suspects in child murder case released on bond while review of evidence takes place

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3. ASU postpones Turning Point USA, ‘UnF*** America’ events

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4. Iran war: Missiles over Israel while Tehran denies talks with Trump

5. Hawaii flooding forces evacuations

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