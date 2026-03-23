ICE agents arrive at Sky Harbor, evidence issues in child murder case | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From ICE agents arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor to help with TSA staffing shortages, to a Valley child murder case at risk of being thrown out over issues with tracking evidence, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 23, 2026.
1. ICE agents at TSA checkpoints in Phoenix, 12 other U.S. airports amid DHS shutdown
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ICE agents have been deployed at airports across the U.S., including Sky Harbor in Phoenix, to help with TSA staffing amid an ongoing government shutdown.
2. Suspects in child murder case released on bond while review of evidence takes place
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A Maricopa County judge released former Phoenix detective Germayne Cunningham and his wife, Lisa, to pretrial monitoring after a pause in their high-profile child murder trial.
3. ASU postpones Turning Point USA, ‘UnF*** America’ events
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A planned debate between TPUSA and "UnF*** America" at ASU was canceled on Monday after the university cited safety protocols and a lack of lead time for a safety review.
4. Iran war: Missiles over Israel while Tehran denies talks with Trump
As the Iran war enters its fourth week, President Trump has issued a 48-hour ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and reports suggest the U.S. is bracing for a mission that could last until September. We are joined on today's FOX 10 Talks by Dr. Evelyn N. Farkas, Executive Director of the McCain Institute and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, to break down the strategic reality of the Iran war. With three decades of experience across the Department of Defense, the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the Atlantic Council, Dr. Farkas provides an unparalleled look at how this conflict affects U.S. national security and our standing with global allies.
5. Hawaii flooding forces evacuations
Evacuation orders remain in effect for thousands in Hawaii, as parts of the state deal with its worst flooding in decades.
A look at your weather
Monday's temperatures dropped slight across the state over a weekend of record-breaking highs. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the record potential we could see again this week.
Get the Full Forecast