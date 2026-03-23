Arizona Weather Forecast: Above-average temperatures to persist

The Brief We are expecting a high of 99°F for Monday. Triple-digit temperatures are expected to return on Tuesday, however. A gradual cooldown is possible starting this weekend.



While temperatures won't be as brutal as last week, they'll still run well above average and pass records through this week.

What To Expect:

So far, there have been 5 records in a row, including reaching 105 degrees on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There are an additional 6 days ahead where we'll likely break records. This will complete an 11-day stretch of consecutive records set.

The ridge of high pressure that pushed us to 105 last week has since weakened to the south. However, a new ridge is building to the west and will slide over the southwest throughout the work week. As a result, the afternoon high temperatures will actually run slightly lower today compared to the days to follow. A few high clouds may pass the state between these two ridges, as well.

Temperatures:

The high reaches around 99 degrees in Phoenix on Monday. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

By Tuesday, the high returns to 100 degrees and reaches 101 degrees by Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are forecast to hit 102 degrees, the pinnacle of this round of warming.

Looking Ahead:

Starting this weekend, a slightly more mild push of air will approach from the West. This will help bring down our temperatures gradually. Highs slip back into the 90s over the weekend and 80s are possible by next week. In addition, some moisture may be able to enter the state, and there's at least a limited chance for showers between Sunday and Monday of next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com