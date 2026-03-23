Arizona Weather Forecast: Above-average temperatures to persist
PHOENIX - While temperatures won't be as brutal as last week, they'll still run well above average and pass records through this week.
What To Expect:
So far, there have been 5 records in a row, including reaching 105 degrees on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There are an additional 6 days ahead where we'll likely break records. This will complete an 11-day stretch of consecutive records set.
The ridge of high pressure that pushed us to 105 last week has since weakened to the south. However, a new ridge is building to the west and will slide over the southwest throughout the work week. As a result, the afternoon high temperatures will actually run slightly lower today compared to the days to follow. A few high clouds may pass the state between these two ridges, as well.
Temperatures:
The high reaches around 99 degrees in Phoenix on Monday. It will be mostly sunny and dry.
By Tuesday, the high returns to 100 degrees and reaches 101 degrees by Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are forecast to hit 102 degrees, the pinnacle of this round of warming.
Looking Ahead:
Starting this weekend, a slightly more mild push of air will approach from the West. This will help bring down our temperatures gradually. Highs slip back into the 90s over the weekend and 80s are possible by next week. In addition, some moisture may be able to enter the state, and there's at least a limited chance for showers between Sunday and Monday of next week.
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The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
- Sip cool water if person is alert
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Find a cooling center/hydration station
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
- Check the UV Index
- Check the heat risk map
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
- az511.com
The Source: Information for this article was gathered by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.