Seen on TV: May 7
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Thursday, May 7, 2026
Robin S. Reed Keys to Independence Golf Classic
- Arizona Biltmore Golf Course
- 2400 Biltmore Estates Dr.
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- https://treasurehouse.org/golf/
Pony’s Miches Michelada Bar & Grill
- 105 W. Portland St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85003
- https://www.instagram.com/ponysmiches_barandgrill_phx/
Dandelion Home + Gift
- 6501 E. Greenway Pkwy, #157
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://www.instagram.com/dandelionhomeandgift/
The Italian Daughter
- 23655 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- theitaliandaughter.com