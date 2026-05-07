Seen on TV: May 7

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Thursday, May 7, 2026

Robin S. Reed Keys to Independence Golf Classic

Arizona Biltmore Golf Course

2400 Biltmore Estates Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://treasurehouse.org/golf/

Pony’s Miches Michelada Bar & Grill

105 W. Portland St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

https://www.instagram.com/ponysmiches_barandgrill_phx/

Dandelion Home + Gift

6501 E. Greenway Pkwy, #157

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.instagram.com/dandelionhomeandgift/

The Italian Daughter

23655 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

theitaliandaughter.com

Live-streamed video