Tempe denounces vandalism of Ramadan display on 'A' Mountain

The Brief Officials with their City of Tempe are criticizing an incident that resulted in a Ramadan display being vandalized. The display was put on "A" Mountain by a Muslim student group. "People of all faiths are welcome in Tempe and they have the right to feel safe and be safe," read a portion of the city's statement.



Tempe police are investigating the destruction of a religious symbol placed on "A" Mountain for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

What we know:

Officers say a Muslim student group put a 15-foot tall crescent moon on the mountain. City officials say the students designed and built it to shine light on the community.

Per investigators, the display was knocked over and vandalized on March 17, causing $20,000 in damage. There is no description of any suspects.

What they're saying:

In a statement posted on Instagram, Tempe city officials say "there is no place in our community for this kind of hate."

"People of all faiths are welcome in Tempe and they have the right to feel safe and be safe," read a portion of their statement.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Tempe police.