Brothers arrested in man's stabbing death in Phoenix

Police say two brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Phoenix that left a man dead.

According to police, 33-year-old Milton Gonzales was found with a stab wound at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 near 32nd and Roosevelt Streets.

Gonzales was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say 37-year-old Robert Celaya and his 24-year-old brother, Gabriel Celaya, were arrested on Nov. 14 in connection to Gonzales' murder.

Robert (left) and Gabriel Celaya (MCSO)

Robert and Gabriel were booked into jail and are accused of multiple charges.

Where the stabbing happened: