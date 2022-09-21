Brown bear mauled 9-year-old boy, troopers say

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:43 PM MST until WED 10:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:36 PM MST until WED 8:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:15 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:31 PM MST until WED 10:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:06 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:58 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:40 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:16 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:41 PM MST until WED 11:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:16 PM MST until WED 9:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:55 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:33 PM MDT until WED 9:30 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Central La Paz, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:15 PM MST, Kofa, Gila River Valley

Brown bear mauled 9-year-old boy, troopers say

Published 
Pets and Animals
Associated Press
TO GO WITH STORY BY SOPHIE PONS : Slovak article

Slovakia-environment-hunting-bears A brown bears plays at the Bojnice zoo, central Slovakia, on April 16, 2008. (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday.

The youth and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday night in the Palmer Hay Flats area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the state’s largest city when they came upon the bear, troopers said in an online statement.

The bear mauled the boy, leaving him with serious injuries. He was listed in fair condition Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. The adult, who troopers say suffered minor injuries, shot and killed the bear.

Both hunters were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Troopers say the two are related, but did not identify how. Troopers also did not immediately release their names.

Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game personnel were expected back in the hay flats area Wednesday to continue the investigation.