Brush fire breaks out in Avondale's Aqua Fria River bottom

By
Published  July 6, 2025 9:46pm MST
Avondale
FOX 10 Phoenix
Brush fire sparks up in Avondale

Brush fire sparks up in Avondale

The Brief

    • A 10-acre brush fire broke out in the Agua Fria River bottom in Avondale on Sunday night.
    • It happened near 127th Avenue and Van Buren Street at around 6 p.m. on July 6.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A brush fire broke out in Avondale on Sunday night in the Agua Fria River bottom, the fire department said on July 6.

What we know:

The fire sparked near 127th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 6 p.m. FOX 10 crews on scene said it appeared at least two fires were burning.

So far, 10 acres have been burned.

Avondale Fire and Medical is working with surrounding city fire departments to put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

What they're saying:

A resident reported frequent fires in the area, suspecting human causes.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't released a cause for these fires.

Map of the area where the fire started

