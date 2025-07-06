Brush fire breaks out in Avondale's Aqua Fria River bottom

The Brief A 10-acre brush fire broke out in the Agua Fria River bottom in Avondale on Sunday night. It happened near 127th Avenue and Van Buren Street at around 6 p.m. on July 6.



What we know:

The fire sparked near 127th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 6 p.m. FOX 10 crews on scene said it appeared at least two fires were burning.

So far, 10 acres have been burned.

Avondale Fire and Medical is working with surrounding city fire departments to put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

What they're saying:

A resident reported frequent fires in the area, suspecting human causes.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't released a cause for these fires.

Map of the area where the fire started