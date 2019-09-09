Buckeye PD: Teen arrested after concealed gun inside his pocket fired in Walmart

article

An 18-year-old boy is behind bars after Buckeye Police say a gun he had concealed in his pocket went off in a Walmart.

Buckeye Police responded to the Walmart near Watson and Yuma Roads Sunday evening for reports of someone firing a gun inside the store. Witnesses told officers that several teens were seen walking away from the area where the shots were heard. Officers were able to find evidence that a bullet was fired, including a shell casing.

After reviewing security footage, police detained three people found in the parking lot and located a handgun in a vehicle that matched the shell casing found in the store. One of the people questioned had a torn section of his pants, which police say was similar to that of a handgun going off.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Maurice Eugene Weaver, Jr. He admitted to carrying the gun and it going off inside his pocket while in Walmart.

Weaver was booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct involving weapons, endangerment, discharging a firearm in city limits, carrying a concealed weapon under 21 years of age, and criminal damage. The other two people were released.