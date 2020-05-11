Buckeye Police seeks help in identifying woman whose remains were found in the desert

article

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying the remains of a woman who was found in April in the desert.

According to a statement released on Monday, the woman's remains were found on April 17, about 10 miles north of Indian School Road and 355th Avenue. It is believed she died about one to eight months prior to the remains being discovered.

Officials describe the woman as being of multi-race (Caucasian, Black and possibly Hispanic) ancestry, ranging in age from 33 to 58 years tall an 5'3" tall. The woman's lower jaw protrudes significantly, with teeth in poor condition.

The woman, according to investigators, has the words "Joe" or "Foe" tattooed on the right side of her neck.

Anyone with information should contact the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office at (602) 506-2083, or the Buckeye Police Department at (623)349-6400.