Buckeye preschoolers selected as toy testers

"It's kind of like Christmas in here, so it's really awesome!" Samantha Palacios said.

Out of 500 Goddard schools nationwide, the Goddard School in Buckeye was selected for its 12th Annual Preschooler-Approved Toy Test.

"Toys can be kind of expensive, so it's good to kind of have an inside track on what the good ones are," Nicole Bigham said.

From infants to 6-year-olds, the preschoolers are given new toys as part of a survey the childcare franchise participates in to pick the safest and most interactive toys for their children.

"They learn through play so it's very important to make sure that they work for our classroom and our children."

For the week-long toy test, brands both big and small submit toys to be considered where the preschoolers determine some of their favorites.

"They gave us a really good mix of infant toys where there's lots of sound and textures and then some learning toys where some talk, some don't," Bigham said. "Some they have to really be kind of creative and artsy."

The best part of the toy test? The staff says they get to keep the toys for their classrooms afterwards.