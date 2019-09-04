Burglar sets fire inside Phoenix store during break-in

Employees of La Carreta de Lily are cleaning up after a break-in caused damage to their store.

"We got our first response team here, so they're working here, cleaning everything up, so we're going to get repairs and all that going on," store manager Edwin said.

Because the investigation is ongoing, details are limited to a man broke in through the store's ceiling, then grabbed a few coins out of the register and tried to start a fire on the way out, which set off the sprinkler system.

That's what store manager Edwin says did the most harm.

"He didn't take much, it was just more of the damage that he did than whatever he took," he said.

The store sits on 29th Avenue and Van Buren and has been a staple in the community.

"It's a corn and steak in a cup, snow cone and ice cream, a lot of Hispanic cravings, that's what we're mainly known for," Edwin said.

Thankfully, the store has cameras and is working with police to apprehend whoever is responsible.