Burglary suspects used money from selling stolen kitchen appliances to rent Lamborghini: PD

The Brief Aiden Cornish, 22, and 20-year-old Trent Kennedy are accused of committing five burglaries in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. Police say Cornish and Kennedy used money from selling stolen high-end kitchen appliances to rent a Lamborghini. The estimated total loss from the burglaries is over $100,000.



Two suspects who stole high-end kitchen appliances from Valley homes, and then used money from selling the stolen goods to rent a Lamborghini have been arrested, police said.

Timeline:

According to Scottsdale Police, two homes near Dynamite Boulevard and Alma School Road were burglarized overnight between July 13-14. During their investigation, detectives learned police in Paradise Valley were investigating two similar burglaries that happened in June, where high-end appliances were stolen.

Paradise Valley investigators were able to track the suspect's vehicle through surveillance video that was shared by a neighbor. The vehicle, a black GMC truck, was registered to 22-year-old Aiden Cornish.

"The camera images also caught someone in the vehicle's front passenger seat of the truck with Cornish," police said. "Through other investigative means, the front passenger was ultimately identified as Trent Kennedy."

The truck was then spotted leaving the Paradise Valley area loaded with appliances and chairs.

Cornish and Kennedy, 20, were also linked to a fifth burglary, which happened on July 22 near Shea Boulevard and 131 Street.

"Traffic cameras caught the GMC and trailer leaving the area of the burglary with stolen appliances on the trailer," police said. "The suspects then drove to a home in Tempe that belonged to Cornish with the stolen property."

Police say detectives observed Cornish driving the truck on July 23 to a Phoenix storage facility where he was arrested. Kennedy was also arrested later that day.

Social media posts showed suspects in Lamborghini: PD

Dig deeper:

"During his interview with detectives, Kennedy told them Cornish would sell the stolen appliances and would pay him for helping steal them," police said. "He told detectives that after the first Scottsdale burglaries, the two took the money and rented a Lamborghini for three days. This was confirmed by social media posts of them driving at high speeds on the freeways."

Investigators say the only items they were able to recover were appliances from the July 22 burglary, but the estimated total loss from all five burglaries is more than $100,000.

Cornish and Kennedy were booked into jail and are accused of burglary charges. Cornish also faces charges of trafficking stolen property, police said.

Following Cornish and Kennedy's arrests, police say they served a search warrant on the Phoenix storage facility and recovered 10 stolen appliances worth about $65,000.

What's next:

"Detectives are working to reunite the owners with the recovered property," police said.