Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix offers thousands of e-books, music

The Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix has never been so quiet.

The doors have been closed for weeks now because of the coronavirus, but the wealth of information you can find there is still available.

"We really want to encourage people to make use of their library from afar," Lee Franklin said. "Almost anything you can do coming into one of our buildings, you can access through our website."

Franklin says it's all at your fingertips. If you don't already have a library card and live in Maricopa County, you can get one online.

"Go to phoenixpubliclibrary.org, find the box that says 'get an e-card,' click on that page, fill out the information and as long as you are a resident of Maricopa County."

Within minutes you'll have access to thousands upon thousands of resources, e-books, audiobooks, and more like the Libby App and ancestry.com.

"We have tons of magazines and newspapers. We also have a great, we have a couple of great platforms for streaming movies and videos and music," Franklin said.

There's something to keep everyone entertained and to keep your mind motivated.

Advertisement

"You can read, we have resources available for those who are now helping school from home, those that are teleworking, those that are searching for resources in the community to help deal with and handle our pandemic," Franklin said.

Although the building is not open for public use, the library's website is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

It's a resource that Franklin says is priceless even though it won't cost a penny.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: