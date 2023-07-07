California man extradited to Arizona for deadly Mesa semi crash

A California man has been brought back to Arizona more than two years after he allegedly crashed a semi-truck into a Mesa home, killing one person and injuring four others.

Law enforcement extradited 58-year-old Daniel Tobon from Riverside. He was booked into jail on 15 felony counts, including manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment.

On New Year's Eve in 2020, police say Tobon was driving onto Crismon Road from the U.S. 60 when he failed to stop at the intersection. The semi hit a curb, a traffic pole and went through a brick wall before slamming into the home with 10 people inside.

Todd Welliver, 50, was killed. He was in the garage at the time of the collision.

A judge set a Bond for Tobon at $100,000.

"Based on the serious nature of the charge, as well as the fact that Mr. Tobon was extradited from California, I do believe that the bond and the warrant is appropriate," the judge said.

In the months following the crash, federal transportation officials ordered Tobon to not operate commercial vehicles, saying he was an imminent hazard to public safety. They say he fraudulently certified medical reporting forms in 2020 and also in 2018.