Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami

California's public health director abruptly resigns in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press
article

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell (L) speaks as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (R) looks on during a news conference at the California Department of Public He

Expand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California’s top public health official has resigned, just days after the state announced a fix for a glitch that caused a lag in reporting coronavirus test results used to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools.

Dr. Sonia Angell said Sunday that she’s departing from her role as director and state public health officer at the California Department of Public Health. Her letter to staff, released by the California Health and Human Services Agency, did not give a specific reason for her departure.

Angell often appeared during news conferences about California’s response to the pandemic alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had appointed her to the dual roles.

“I want to thank Dr. Angell for her service to the state and her work to help steer our public health system during this global pandemic, while never losing sight of the importance of health equity,” Newsom said in a statement.

Sandra Shewry, vice president of external engagement for the California Health Care Foundation, will fill the role of acting health director, the health and human services department said. Dr. Erica Pan, who was recently appointed state epidemiologist, will be the acting state public health officer.

Angell’s announcement comes after California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the glitch caused up to 300,000 records to be backlogged, though not all were coronavirus cases and some could be duplicates. The problem affected the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange, also known as CalREDIE.

"I am grateful to Dr. Angell for her service to the people of California," Ghaly said in his statement late Sunday. "Her leadership was instrumental as Californians flattened the curve once and in setting us on a path to do so again."

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information