Suspect dead following 'critical incident' near Downtown Phoenix: PD

The Brief Phoenix Police say officers are at the scene of a ‘critical incident.’ The situation is unfolding in the area of 7th Avenue and McDowell.



Phoenix Police say officers are at the scene of what they describe as a "critical incident," and the suspect has died as a result.

What we know:

In a brief statement made on social media, officials said the incident is unfolding in the area of 7th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Video taken at the scene by FOX 10's Megan Spector shows police presence in the vicinity of a chain burger restaurant in the area.

"Expect traffic delays and avoid the area," read a portion of the X post.

(Megan Spector)

Dig deeper:

According to a Phoenix Police spokesperson at the scene, the suspect was involved in a separate incident in another city, and the suspect died after he was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police have yet to provide details on what happened.

Area where the incident happened