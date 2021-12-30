Expand / Collapse search
Calls to cancel New Years Eve celebration in Times Square

By Robert Moses
Published 
Updated 6:07AM
Coronavirus
FOX 5 NY

Calls to cancel NYE in Times Square

There are calls to cancel the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square with a surge in the number of COVID cases.

NEW YORK - Even as COVID cases rise, preparations continue in Times Square for the most famous New Year’s Eve celebration in the world. 

On Thursday, organizers will test the bedazzled ball. A day earlier, they checked on the airworthiness of the confetti. (We’re happy to report gravity still works.)

The modified celebration is moving ahead despite a call from City Councilman Mark Levine, who chairs the health committee, to cancel it as other cities like Rome, Paris, and Tokyo have done. Levine and others fear that it could become a superspreader event.

COVID already forced LL Cool J to cancel his performance. Chloe also canceled, although she hasn’t commented on why.

Shortly after the ball drops, Eric Adams will be sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square. Adams had planned to have an inauguration ceremony at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn Saturday night but canceled it because of rising COVID cases. Adams says he will hold it at a later date.

Hochul warns of January COVID surge

With NY shattering its daily COVID record with nearly 70,000 cases reported in one day, Gov. Kathy Hochul said a surge in January is almost certain.