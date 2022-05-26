WATCH: Car crashes through Tempe beauty store; 1 person hurt

Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt Thursday when a car crashed through a beauty store in Tempe.

According to police, the incident happened on May 26 near Mill and Southern Avenues when a driver unintentionally left the car in drive. When the driver got back into the car to put it in park, they accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to crash into the store.

Surveillance video released by Tempe Police shows the car crashing through the store and into two people inside.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.