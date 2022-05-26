Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Car crashes through Tempe beauty store; 1 person hurt

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1:20PM
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

It was a close call for shoppers at a business near Mill Avenue and Southern in Tempe after a car hit their accelerator instead of the brake and slammed into the storefront. Only one person suffered minor injuries, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt Thursday when a car crashed through a beauty store in Tempe.

According to police, the incident happened on May 26 near Mill and Southern Avenues when a driver unintentionally left the car in drive. When the driver got back into the car to put it in park, they accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to crash into the store.

Surveillance video released by Tempe Police shows the car crashing through the store and into two people inside.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.