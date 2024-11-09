Cars narrowly miss Mesa toddler who ran into the road

The Brief A driver captured harrowing footage of a toddler who was almost hit by cars in a busy Mesa intersection on Nov. 8. The boy's father says he wasn't home when it happened and wants to thank the woman who saved his son. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.



Details are emerging after terrifying video was captured in Mesa showing a toddler in the road before a woman rushed to rescue him from passing cars.

A dash cam captured the scene on Friday, Nov. 8 at a busy intersection near 96th Street and University Drive.

You see the boy in the middle of the road while a car narrowly misses him. Then, the woman pulls him to safety.

Photo from Adriana Bello

FOX 10 spoke with the boy's father, Alex Schabel, on Nov. 10, who's thankful to the woman who rescued his son.

He wasn't home at the time his son got out, but did get an alert from his doorbell camera when the woman brought his son back home.

"I see my door wide open with some lady holding my child, and she tells me that I have my kids running in the middle of the street," he said.

He says he's not proud of what happened.

"Thankful a resident of the area saw them and got them out of harms way, which I am incredibly grateful for. I didn't quite get her name, but I'd like to thank her personally," the toddler's father said. His nine-month-old was also able to get out of the home.

It's a reminder, he says, to keep a close eye on your kids.

"Be more attentive to your children out there," he said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident and is looking into endangerment charges against the child's mother.