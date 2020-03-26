Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones to donate 150K meals to food banks in Arizona, New York

article

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones announced Thursday he will donate 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and New York amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones will provide meals to St. Mary's Food Bank and Midwest Food Bank of Arizona, as well as Mother Teresa's Cupboard through the Catholic Charities of Broome County in New York.

“These are really tough times and it is important for me to do my part and help out both here in Arizona and back at home in New York,” Jones said in a statement. “There are a lot of people in need and everything we can do as a community makes a difference.”

Earlier this week, the Cardinals made a $1 million donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund.

