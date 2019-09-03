‘Cat burglar’ turns out to be real cat; police take it to animal services for ‘fur-ther’ questioning

A “cat burglar“ was caught in Florida over the weekend and it turned out to be a real cat who was turned over to animal services for “fur-ther” questioning, according to police.

Sgt. Sudano, Cpl. Caceres, Cpl. Nova and Cpl. Henderson of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in reference to a suspicious incident that was possibly a burglary in progress, the office said in a Facebook post.

“Upon arrival it was discovered that a small feline was the culprit behind the disturbing sounds that prompted the call. The ‘cat burglar’ was quickly detained and turned over to Collier County Domestic Animal Services for safekeeping and fur-ther questioning,” the post said.

In an update to the post, the sheriff’s office said they had good news.

“Our cat burglar was micro-chipped. He has been identified as Bones and our partners at D.A.S. are in the process of contacting his owner!” the office said.

The sheriff’s office included a picture of the “cat burglar” behind bars in a patrol car.

