Cave Creek woman guilty of trying to poison husband with antifreeze
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - A jury found a Cave Creek woman guilty of attempted first-degree murder.
Connie Eskelson was accused of trying to poison her husband with antifreeze.
He was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital in 2017. Tests showed he had ingested a lethal dose of a chemical found in antifreeze.
Detectives believe Eskelson tainted her husband's drinks daily until he got sick.
He made a full recovery. She will be sentenced on September 16.