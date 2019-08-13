Cave Creek woman guilty of trying to poison husband with antifreeze

A jury found a Cave Creek woman guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

Connie Eskelson was accused of trying to poison her husband with antifreeze.

He was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital in 2017. Tests showed he had ingested a lethal dose of a chemical found in antifreeze.

Detectives believe Eskelson tainted her husband's drinks daily until he got sick.

He made a full recovery. She will be sentenced on September 16.