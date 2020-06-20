'Central Fire' grows to 4,500 acres in the Tonto National Forest, NE of New River

article

Fire crews are battling the "Central Fire" in the Tonto National Forest, just one of the many wildfires destroying protected Arizona land.

As of Monday morning, officials said the fire had grown to 4,517 acres with zero containment.

Nearly 200 personnel are battling the fire.

"We will have resources in place to ensure all structures are protected. The fire is moving away from homes," the Daisy Mountain Fire Department said. They said the fire is traveling in the northeast direction, further into the forest.

According to officials, the fire is human-caused.

The fire has moved to the top of the New River Mesa and continues to head northeast, away from structures.