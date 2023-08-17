Expand / Collapse search
Chad Holvig murder: Family members still looking for answers after complicated homicide case unravels

Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Maricopa County Sheriff’s investigators are still putting the pieces together in a complicated murder case.

On Aug. 17, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone offered new details on the case, including the identification of one of the victims as 51-year-old Chad Holvig.

Holvig disappeared in July, after he was last seen leaving his home in Tonopah to visit his 25-year-old son, Dalton, in Goodyear. MCSO launched an investigation after both were reported missing.

Earlier in August, officials with MCSO said they served a search warrant on a home near Goodyear and found Dalton, who had been shot three times. Dalton told investigators that he was shot weeks ago, and Penzone says his wounds weren't cared for, so they were infected. He remains in the hospital.

Besides Holvig's body, authorities also found the body of 31-year-old Anthony Vayne. Investigators were not looking for Vayne when they discovered his body while serving a search warrant at a Goodyear property.

On Aug. 17, Sheriff Penzone said it is hard to determine the time of death for victims, but they've likely been there a while.

"This is an environment, and this is a circumstance where it is indicative of what happens when people utilize drugs, and are comfortable with violence and taking lives and leaving deceased bodies on the property," said Sheriff Penzone.

Court documents reveal criminal history of those arrested

Questions remain over 2 AZ men's deaths

There are still many questions surrounding the deaths of two men in Arizona. Authorities have identified the men as Chad Holvig and Anthony Anthony Vayne. Holvig was declared missing after he was last seen in July, and two people arrested in connection with the incident have criminal pasts. The two, identified as Roberto Bernal and Christina Bernal, have not been accused of murder, as of Aug. 17. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

Meanwhile, court records are revealing the extensive criminal history of those arrested at the home where Horvig and Vayne's bodies were found.

Court records show over the last 20 years, Roberto Bernal was indicted and convicted of more than four dozen charges, including being part of a criminal street gang, car theft, trafficking stolen property, armed robbery, fraud, extortion, and a slew of drugs and weapons charges.

Bernal, along with a woman named Christina Bernal, have been arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault, and weapons offenses. The Bernals have not been accused of murder, at least for the time being.

Records also show Dalton had a recent criminal past, with documents showing he was caught with a stolen tractor and stolen motorcycle, as well as drugs. A warrant was also isueed for Dalton's arrest for allegedly violating probation.

The two murder victims have no known criminal history.

Victims' family members speak out

As the investigation continues, family Holvig and Vayne's family members are speaking out.

Holvig's niece has described Holvig as a loving uncle, father, and grandfather. Holvig's family members say they do not know how Holvig and Dalton were connected to the suspects, and remain concerned for their safety during the investigation.

Meanwhile, Vayne's family told us that he "strived to become a pro snowboarder, just wanted to be a good friend, brother, and inspired others to do the same." They also say they do not know how Vayne is connected to the other men that deputies were searching for.

Chad Holvig (deceased victim)