Update on missing Arizona father, wounded son: MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone holds news conference

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is holding a news conference on Aug. 16 to discuss several topics, including the investigation into a missing Arizona father and his son who was found shot multiple times.

Chad Holvig, 51, disappeared in July after he was last seen leaving his home in Tonopah to visit his 25-year-old son, Dalton, in Goodyear. MCSO launched an investigation after both were reported missing.

Earlier this month, MCSO said it served a search warrant on a home near Goodyear and found Dalton, who had been shot multiple times. Dalton survived, but it's unknown how severe his injuries are.

Authorities found two other bodies on the property during the search. They were not identified. Additionally, two people living at the home were arrested, but on suspicion of charges unrelated to the human remains that were found, MCSO said.

Chad Holvig remains missing.

Penzone will also discuss a recent arrest made by the Fugitive Apprehension Task Enforcement Unit, and an MCSO sex/human trafficking grant.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.