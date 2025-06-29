Chandler boy dies after being pulled from Hamilton Aquatic Center pool

article

A four-year-old boy died after being pulled from a pool at Chandler's Hamilton Aquatic Center on Sunday night.

What we know:

The incident happened on June 29 at around 8:10 p.m. near Ocotillo Road and Arizona Avenue.

"Lifeguards pulled a four-year-old boy from the pool after he was submerged for an undetermined amount of time," the Chandler Police Department said.

They performed life-saving measures until first responders arrived. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," police said.

It happened after normal operating hours during a church event that hosted about 60 people.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name of the little boy.

