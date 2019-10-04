Chandler PD: Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of girl who was walking to school

article

Chandler police are looking for a man who they say tried to kidnap a young girl as she walked to school.

According to Chandler police, the suspect approached the girl and grabbed her by her arm as she was walking to school near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road on the morning of October 3.

The suspect did not say anything to the girl, who was able to run to her school and report the incident. She was not injured.

The suspect is described as a tall man who was wearing a black Adidas long-sleeved shirt, black pants and possibly gray shoes. Police say he smelled of alcohol and it's unknown which direction he was headed towards after the incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4105.