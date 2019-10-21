Chandler Police: Father and son killed in hit and run, driver arrested

Police have arrested a woman who's accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing a man and his 12-year-old son with an SUV Monday night in Chandler.

According to Chandler police, 54-year-old Michelle Hagerman was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to the deadly hit-and-run.

Michelle Hagerman

Police say 50-year-old man Mohammad Misbah Uddin, and his 12-year-old son, Abdullah, were killed after being struck by an SUV while crossing Alma School Road at Erie Street. They were walking to a local mosque for evening prayer.

The SUV continued north on Alma School after hitting the pedestrians. Detectives seized the vehicle from Hagerman's home.

Family members tell FOX 10 Uddin and his son had only been in America for less than two weeks.

"Everybody came here to Arizona 10 days ago, literally, my father applied for them to come to the US 14 years ago," said Irfan Uddin, victims' cousin.

Advertisement

Abdullah was supposed to start the 6th grade at his new school this week.

"We did not see the driver, but he could at least stay and respect a human being," said Mohammad Iqbal Uddin, brother of the father.