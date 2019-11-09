Chandler police officer injured after crashing into power pole

A Chandler police officer suffered minor injuries after a driver turned in front of a patrol car, causing the officer to swerve and hit a power pole.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the crash happened Friday night near Alma School and Warner Roads when a car turned left in front of a patrol car, causing the officer to swerve out of the way and hit a power pole.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other car was not hurt, but their vehicle ended up bursting into flames.