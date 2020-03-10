Chandler Police: Search underway for suspect who stole trailer with urn inside

article

Chandler Police officials say they are looking for a suspect in connection with the theft of two urns.

The incident, according to a statement, happened during the early morning hours on February 20, at a hotel parking lot near Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard. The urns contain the remains of the victim's parent, and were inside a car trailer that was stolen as well.

The trailer was later recovered at Lone Butte Casino on the Gila River Indian Reservation. Only the death certificates of the victim's parents were found inside at that point.

The victim, investigators say, was traveling from Michigan when the theft happened, and was heading to Mexico, which is the parents' planned final resting place.

Police did not release the identity of the suspect or suspects. Meanwhile, Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to the suspect or suspects' arrest or indictment.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

