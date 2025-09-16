Expand / Collapse search

Charlie Kirk: Arizona Senator seeks to rename Loop 202 in his honor

By
Published  September 16, 2025 7:15pm MST
Charlie Kirk
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

WASHINGTON - JULY 17: Charlie Kirk is seen in the Fiserv Forum on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on Wednesday July 17, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen announced his plan to introduce legislation to rename Loop 202 to the "Charlie Kirk Memorial Loop 202."
    • Petersen says the name change would honor Kirk's legacy and influence, and serve as a reminder of his devotion to his family, country, and faith.

PHOENIX - Legislation will be introduced at the Arizona Capitol in an effort to rename Loop 202 to "Charlie Kirk Memorial Loop 202."

The backstory:

This comes after the conservative activist was assassinated in Orem, Utah, by alleged gunman Tyler Robinson, 22. Kirk was at Utah Valley University for his American Comeback Tour.

Kirk was speaking with students when Robinson, on top of a building's roof, shot him in the neck. Robinson was caught the next night after a manhunt by authorities.

Robinson on Sept. 16 made his first court appearance, was charged with aggravated murder, among several other violent charges.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 when he was just 18. He was a close confidant of President Donald Trump's and many have credited Kirk for getting young voters interested in conservative politics and opening up political discourse.

Timeline: Charlie Kirk's death and the aftermath

Timeline: Charlie Kirk's death and the aftermath

What they're saying:

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen says he will introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session that, if passed, will rename Loop 202 to the Charlie Kirk Memorial Loop 202.

"This effort ensures that his faith, influence on America's youth, and his devotion to God, family, and country will never be forgotten," a Sept. 16 news release said.

‘Forever be noted in history as a dark day’

"Wednesday, September 10, 2025, will forever be noted in history as a dark day where evil in its truest form was on full display," Petersen said. "Charlie Kirk was assassinated in cold blood by a cowardly terrorist and was targeted for his influence. But we must press forward. While Charlie Kirk cannot be replaced, this effort can make sure his legacy lives on."

The next legislative session begins Jan. 12, 2026.

Related

When is Charlie Kirk's funeral? All we know so far
article

When is Charlie Kirk's funeral? All we know so far

Funeral details for Charlie Kirk have been announced by his nonprofit, Turning Point USA.

The Source

  • Sept. 16 news release by Arizona State Senate President Warren Petersen, previous FOX 10 Phoenix coverage on Charlie Kirk's death.

Charlie KirkCrime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews