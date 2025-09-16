Charlie Kirk: Arizona Senator seeks to rename Loop 202 in his honor

article

The Brief Following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen announced his plan to introduce legislation to rename Loop 202 to the "Charlie Kirk Memorial Loop 202." Petersen says the name change would honor Kirk's legacy and influence, and serve as a reminder of his devotion to his family, country, and faith.



Legislation will be introduced at the Arizona Capitol in an effort to rename Loop 202 to "Charlie Kirk Memorial Loop 202."

The backstory:

This comes after the conservative activist was assassinated in Orem, Utah, by alleged gunman Tyler Robinson, 22. Kirk was at Utah Valley University for his American Comeback Tour.

Kirk was speaking with students when Robinson, on top of a building's roof, shot him in the neck. Robinson was caught the next night after a manhunt by authorities.

Robinson on Sept. 16 made his first court appearance, was charged with aggravated murder, among several other violent charges.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 when he was just 18. He was a close confidant of President Donald Trump's and many have credited Kirk for getting young voters interested in conservative politics and opening up political discourse.

What they're saying:

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen says he will introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session that, if passed, will rename Loop 202 to the Charlie Kirk Memorial Loop 202.

"This effort ensures that his faith, influence on America's youth, and his devotion to God, family, and country will never be forgotten," a Sept. 16 news release said.

‘Forever be noted in history as a dark day’

"Wednesday, September 10, 2025, will forever be noted in history as a dark day where evil in its truest form was on full display," Petersen said. "Charlie Kirk was assassinated in cold blood by a cowardly terrorist and was targeted for his influence. But we must press forward. While Charlie Kirk cannot be replaced, this effort can make sure his legacy lives on."

The next legislative session begins Jan. 12, 2026.

