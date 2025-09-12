Expand / Collapse search

Charlie Kirk murder suspect caught, messages found on bullet casings l Morning News Brief

Published  September 12, 2025
The Morning News Brief on Friday, September 12, 2025.

From the identification of the Charlie Kirk murder suspect, to the messages engraved on the bullet casings from the murder weapon, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 12.

1. Charlie Kirk murder suspect caught

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect identified as Tyler Robinson
Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has been identified as the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

2. What we know about the suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

Live updates: Charlie Kirk murder suspect arrested: "We got him"
Charlie Kirk's killer was arrested overnight in Utah, officials announced Friday morning. Tyler Robinson, 22, is in custody with the help of a family member and will face charges for murdering the conservative political activist earlier this week.

3. Bullet casings left behind had messages engraved on them

Messages found on suspect Tyler Robinson's bullet casings: What they said
Bullet casings left behind by Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, had messages engraved on them.

4. Double shooting in Glendale under investigation

2 shot in West Phoenix following apparent attempted robbery: PD
Two men were injured following a double shooting near 67th Avenue and Olive Avenue on Sept. 11 during what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

5. Semi-truck collision leaves 1 dead on I-10

1 dead, 2 hurt in semi-trucks crash on I-10
A crash involving two semi-trucks along eastbound Interstate 10 on Thursday night left one person dead and two others injured.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Slight chance of storms, windy conditions in Phoenix
We'll see a slight chance of storms today in the Valley with a high near triple digits.

