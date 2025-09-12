Charlie Kirk murder suspect caught, messages found on bullet casings l Morning News Brief

article

From the identification of the Charlie Kirk murder suspect, to the messages engraved on the bullet casings from the murder weapon, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 12.

1. Charlie Kirk murder suspect caught

Featured article

2. What we know about the suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

Featured article

3. Bullet casings left behind had messages engraved on them

Featured article

4. Double shooting in Glendale under investigation

Featured article

5. Semi-truck collision leaves 1 dead on I-10

Featured article

Today's weather