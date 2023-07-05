Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Chaska boutique receives community support following backlash over drag story time

By Mary McGuire
Published 
LGBTQ
FOX 9

Boutique's drag story time draws controversy

After announcing the store would host their first drag story time this Saturday, owner Marissa Heid-Nordling says they've received some criticism from people against the idea.

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - From their bows to their "bummies", every item of clothing at Little Roo's is unique. 

Each piece is designed and created right at their Chaska store by Minnesota moms. On top of in-store sales, their team sends out hundreds of online orders each week. But recently, the boutique has gone viral on social media for something other than their clothes. 

After announcing the store would host their first drag story time this Saturday, owner Marissa Heid-Nordling says they've received some criticism from people against the idea. 

In response, she's posting a tribute every day leading up to the event to their "top favorite haters", and the videos have racked up tens of thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. In one video, a woman can be seen in the store telling staff they "can't have sexual based adult entertainment for children."

When Marissa was putting together the summer schedule of free events at the boutique, she decided to do something different. Instead of their traditional princess story time, she added one featuring a local drag queen named Miz Diagnosis.

"I just think it's important for children to see all the different types of people in our community," said Heid-Nordling.

Amid the backlash, there's also been a wave of support from the city and beyond, so much so- they are expecting an overflow crowd at the event this weekend.

"There are a lot of people in the LGBTQ community in Carver County, in Chaska, in the surrounding cities...sometimes, the negative people can be really loud, but the positive do come out in the end. They come up, they show up and it's good for them to see they do have people, their neighbors, standing up for them," said Heid-Nordling.