Chicago Cubs welcome pediatric heart patients for memorable spring training experience

article

The Brief Three pediatric heart patients from Advocate Children's Hospital, all Cubs fans, enjoyed a special day at Sloan Park with the team. The children have all undergone multiple open-heart surgeries and toured the ballpark with players, among other activities. The event was a welcome break from normal hospital life, creating memories for patients and families that will last the rest of their lives.



Spring training is in full swing.

Out at Sloan Park today, three pediatric patients from Chicago got the chance to be part of the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

They also got a chance to join in with their heroes.

"It’s a cool, once in a lifetime experience," said Mary Alice Kunz.

Mary is used to watching nearly every Cubs game on TV. In Mesa, she gets to meet the players up close and give them some autographs of her own.

"We’ve been very excited about it because we’ve known about it for a little longer than she has," said Ben Kunz. "Last week, when they surprised her, that’s been overwhelming."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mary Alice Kunz

Who are the three kids?

The backstory:

Mary, along with Patricio Leyva and Gerald Kruel all have two things in common. They’re huge Cubs fans and they’ve all had multiple open-heart surgeries.

"She’s had, overall, five open-heart surgeries to replace her mitro valve. So she is part robot," said Ben.

These Advocate Children’s Hospital heart patients flew from Chicago this week. They are now getting the VIP "advocate all stars" treatment from the Cubs at Sloan Park.

What they're saying:

"I see them at their worst in the hospital," said Dr. Rinku Patel, who works at the pediatric hospital. "So to see them enjoy this, being normal kids like this, is just fantastic."

The kids enjoyed their time alongside their favorite Cubs players for a tour of the ballpark, warm-ups and making their own personalized trading cards.

"It’s awesome, it means the world, definitely," said Cubs pitcher Justin Steele. "It makes the day more enjoyable going out here and playing baseball. When you see things like this, it’s really important."

Family experience

Why you should care:

Adrianna Leyva says being here with her son Patricio and seeing him so happy means the world to her.

"We’ve been dreaming about this experience," she said. "The hospital they are at, his care is exceptional, they are like family for us and now with this experience, I’m speechless. Very happy to be here."

Leyva’s big brother says this is an experience the entire family will never forget.

"It’s amazing just seeing him take a break from all his hard times being at the hospital and have this very amazing opportunity and experience," said Rodrigo Leyva.