Chicago reactivates COVID-19 travel advisory for 2 states amid case uptick

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

Do you need a booster shot for COVID-19?

Dr. Richard Novak, a principal investigator for the Moderna vaccine, joins Good Day to answer whether people will need a booster shot for COVID-19.

CHICAGO - Chicago health officials reactivated the city's COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday due to an uptick in cases in Arkansas in Missouri.

The two states were added back to the list because they are exceeding 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

The travel order dictates that any traveler coming from Missouri and Arkansas should obtain a negative coronavirus test no more than 72 hours prior to arriving in Chicago. Travelers may also quarantine for a 10-day period after arrival.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and this only goes to show that the virus is still very much a threat and that we must all remain vigilant against it,"CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "That means getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public settings if you are not fully vaccinated."

Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming are on track to pass the COVID threshold if current trends continue.