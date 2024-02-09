Child died following pool-related incident: Peoria PD

Peoria Police officials say a child has died at the hospital, after they were found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool in the West Valley city.

According to investigators, officers were sent to the area of 93rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road at around 3:39 p.m., and when they arrived, they began life-saving measures on the child, identified only as a three-year-old.

"Unfortunately, the child passed away at a local hospital. Our detectives are still working on this investigation to determine what lead up to this drowning," detectives wrote.

Area where the incident happened