Child hospitalized following crash involving school bus: Phoenix Fire

Phoenix Fire officials are giving more details surrounding a crash involving a school bus in Phoenix.

The crash reportedly happened in the area of I-17 and Indian School Road. According to Cpt. Todd Keller, another vehicle was also involved in the crash, and a child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"All the students were assessed and released to their parents," read a portion of Cpt. Keller's statement.

According to a separate statement from officials with DPS, it was stated that 43 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Area where the crash happened