Childcare app, Bambino, connects Phoenix parents with trusted sitters

An app called Bambino is launching in the Valley to help parents find trusted, local babysitters.

What we know:

For many parents, the familiar phrase, "it takes a village," doesn't apply to their lives. That's why Bambino aims to create a network of reliable sitters based on community connections.

"You just download the app on your phone, click on it, and it pops up with the babysitters that are in your area," said Brittney Torvie, a local mother who uses the app.

Torvie, a mother of two, said she has been able to find a babysitter quickly, even when booking at the last minute.

The app's goal is to be a one-stop shop for parents to find, book and pay for sitters nearby. Babysitters on the app, like Madison, have a profile that shows their name, general location, rating, experience, and hourly rate.

"I’ve always just had a love for kids. I love playing games, doing arts and crafts, everything like that," Madison said.

Dig deeper:

Each sitter is required to have recommendations, and those 18 and older must pass a background check.

"As a parent, I want someone that is trusted that lives in my community and that I know I can count on," said Bethany Dean, a community coordinator with Bambino Sitters.

What you can do:

Creating a profile and downloading the app is free. The company charges a service fee of $4.95 for each booking, but recurring bookings can be made with a membership.

Bambino is also launching a new feature that will allow parents to hire tutors for their children.

Click here to learn more about Bambino.