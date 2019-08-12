CHP officer killed, 2 others injured after gun battle erupts in Riverside

article

A shooting broke out Monday evening between a suspect and California Highway Patrol officers in the area of Eastridge Avenue and the southbound 215 Freeway in Riverside that ended with a CHP officer losing his life, the suspect being killed, and two other officers hurt.

The incident that occurred at about 5:30 p.m. when a CHP officer made a traffic stop on a white GMC pickup truck. CHP officials said that at one point, the CHP officer determined the vehicle would be impounded and called for a tow truck, but while he was filling out paperwork, the suspect went inside his vehicle, took out an unknown caliber rifle and opened fire.

The officer was struck but was able to radio for help, investigators said. Three other CHP officers arrived on scene and immediately engaged the suspect in gunfire. Law enforcement officials from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the Riverside Police Department also responded to the scene.

During the gunfight, three CHP officers were hurt and the suspect was shot.

Video from the scene showed one officer being rescued by other officers and dragged to the safety of a police cruiser where he was presumably taken to a hospital. A second CHP officer was seen lying near the suspect's vehicle and was also rescued and airlifted to the hospital.

The video also showed the suspect lying incapacitated in front of a white pickup truck with a camper shell as officers and Sheriff's deputies continued converging at the scene.

SkyFOX aerial footage revealed one CHP vehicle with the driver's side window blown out from gunfire. A second was riddled with bullets on its windshield.

All three officers were taken to Riverside University Health System Medical Center with various degrees of injuries. One officer suffered major injuries and is said to be in critical condition. A second was transported with minor injuries. Unfortunately, the officer that made the initial traffic stop succumbed to his injuries, CHP confirmed.

The family of the fallen officer spoke with Fox 11's Hailey Winslow and identified the 34-year-old CHP officer as Andre Moye. They said he had been working at CHP for four years. He is survived by his wife.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered Capitol flags to fly at half-staff.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Aaron Luther.

Two civilians were also injured in Monday's gun battle but their wounds were described as superficial, according to CHP.

The immediate area is closed to traffic due to the investigation. CHP expects the freeway to be impacted tomorrow morning and advises drivers traveling through the 215/60 Freeway interchange to find an alternate route. Investigators are calling this a large crime scene with a lot of evidence to sort through.

The investigation is ongoing.