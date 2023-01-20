Expand / Collapse search
Chris Hipkins tapped to be New Zealand's next prime minister

By Nick Perry
Published 
Updated 2:06PM
World
Associated Press
Chris Hipkins article

Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins speaks to the media during an update on the latest Delta variant cases around the country on August 25, 2021 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Robert Kitchin-Pool/Getty Images)

Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the race Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins, 44, must still get an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament but that is just a formality now.

Ardern shocked the nation of 5 million people Thursday when she announced she was resigning after five-and-a-half years in the top role.