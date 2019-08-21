City of Phoenix encouraging the public to use 'personal shade devices' as extreme heat continues

Not everybody has the option to stay inside all day, so they're turning to umbrellas for a little relief.

The City of Phoenix wants us to start taking the heat more seriously. For instance, the city doesn't call them umbrellas, they're PSDs - personal shad devices. They want more people to use them to protect your skin and increase comfort on high-degree days.

A heat storm silently moved through the Valley Wednesday and we saw many in Downtown Phoenix seek shelter.

"We actually have a silent storm - we don't really notice it, but this is our storm here," said Mark Hartman, chief sustainability officer with the City of Phoenix.

People we talked to agree with the storm analogy and their way battle it is with an umbrella.

"Oh yeah, out here in the summer heat, you need something to protect yourself from the elements," said Sabrina Lomprey.

"I mean, for some people, it is a little bit intimidating, being that one crazy person carrying an umbrella with no rain," said Araceli Sanchez.

But for me, it's just an added accessory."

Is the day coming when the Valley will be a sea of umbrellas or PDS - personal shade devices as the city calls them? Hartman says yes and that the thermal comfort will motivate more people to carry their shade.

The fun, colorful umbrellas made for rain will still give you some comfort and protection from the sun, Hartman says, but it won't provide as much protection as heavier UV blocking umbrellas, which run $25 and up.