City of Phoenix Planning Commission meets over controversial Arcadia neighborhood hotel proposal

The fight for whether or not to build a hotel in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood took place on Thursday night.

The project up for discussion is slated to be built on a piece of land on 44th Street and Camelback. The Phoenix Suns and the Mercury announced plans for a practice facility to be built in the area, and they have already started work that is needed for the building to be built.

On top of the facility, which is the part up for discussion, there are plans to add a five-story hotel by Sam Fox, that will also contain restaurants, shops and offices. This would be a proposed height of 75 feet, which is 19 feet higher than the current maximum height of 56 feet, which is defined by an ordinance.

Many people who live in the area are afraid of how the proposed development will impact their neighborhood, and say they don’t want the view of the Camelback Mountain to be obstructed.

People from opposing sides of the project have showed up at the Phoenix City Council chambers Thursday.

Michele Kemp, area resident

"Arcadia is a family neighborhood. We have 4th of July picnics, we have Easter egg hunts. The hotel would have a rooftop bar and would send noise through the community, and would not be a welcome thing to a family neighborhood," said resident Michele Kemp.

Jeff Moloznik, Vice President of RED Development

"Our commitment to the community is we are going to treat it as valuable as it truly is, and do something incredible there," said Jeff Moloznik, Vice President of RED Development. "What we have done with Downtown Phoenix, Fry’s and the Cityscape project are a testament to the community."

The Phoenix Planning Commission will vote on whether or not the project should move forward via an approval or refusal to approve the 19-feet height increase. Should the 19-feet increase be approved, the proposal will go to the Phoenix City Council.