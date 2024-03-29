Climate change has made heat waves last longer, study finds

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
9
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Climate change has made heat waves last longer, study finds

By Austin Williams
Published  March 29, 2024 5:39pm MST
Weather
FOX TV Stations

Earth Hour: Lights off for climate change across Earth

Major landmarks will turn off their lights at 8:30 p.m. local time, as a way to raise awareness for environmental issues.

LOS ANGELES - A recent study reveals that climate change is causing massive heat waves to move at a slower pace across the planet, resulting in prolonged exposure to higher temperatures over larger regions, intensifying the heat's impact on populations.

The findings, detailed in a comprehensive report published on Friday within the esteemed scientific publication Science Advances, shed light on a concerning trend: global heat waves are exhibiting a significant slowdown, moving at a reduced pace by approximately 20%. Moreover, this phenomenon is occurring with alarming frequency, marking a staggering increase of 67% in their incidence.

This indicates that the slowing spread of heat waves would result in more people staying hot for longer periods of time. 

What's worrying about these new findings is that while past studies have shown heat waves getting worse, this one goes even further. It's not just about the temperature and where it's hot, but also how long the scorching heat sticks around and how it moves across different parts of the world.

Heat waves are lasting longer

During the years spanning 1979 to 1983, the average duration of global heat waves stood at about eight days. researchers note. 

However, from 2016 to 2020, this duration had stretched to approximately 12 days, according to the study's findings.

Eurasia bore the brunt of longer-lasting heat waves, while Africa experienced the most significant deceleration in their movement. 

Extreme heat, climate change an 'existential threat,' Biden says

President Biden announced steps to protect workers and improve forecasts amid record-breaking warming.

Conversely, as outlined in the study, North America and Australia witnessed the most notable increases in overall magnitude, encompassing both temperature and spatial coverage.

"This paper sends a clear warning that climate change makes heat waves yet more dangerous in more ways than one," said Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner, who wasn't part of the research.

Have you noticed how hot it's been?

The study also looks at the changes in weather patterns that propagate heat waves. Atmospheric waves that move weather systems along, such as the jet stream, are weakening, so they are not moving heat waves along as quickly — west to east in most but not all continents.

RELATED: Why is it so hot?

In all weather science, it’s virtually impossible to directly attribute any individual phenomenon to a specific cause. Global warming's effect on the jet stream's position is a case in point.

However, human activities that release gases like carbon dioxide into the Earth's atmosphere are causing global temperatures to reach record highs. 

According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, January 2024 was the world's warmest January on record.

READ MORE: January was the world's warmest on record, scientists say

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 
 